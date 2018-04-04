Canadiens' Carey Price: Picked for Saturday start
Price will be in goal when Montreal closes out the season Saturday in Toronto, John Lu of TSN reports.
The 2017-18 campaign has pretty much amounted to a lost season for both the Habs and Price. Montreal currently sits third-to-last in NHL standings with just 69 points in 80 games. Meanwhile, Price missed extended periods of the season due to injury, and has put up the worst numbers of his career to date. In 48 appearances, the 30-year-old went 16-25-7 with a 3.09 GAA and .901 save percentage. Price's play is likely to bounce back to the high level he's shown in the past, but it's tough to imagine him ever living up to the eight-year, $84 million contract that he signed this past summer.
