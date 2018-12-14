Canadiens' Carey Price: Picks up another win

Price allowed four goals on 31 shots in a 6-4 victory over the Hurricanes on Thursday.

Give Price three straight wins, the longest such streak of the season for the veteran goalie. It was a solid outing from Montreal's No. 1 netminder, who despite having gotten the win allowed three or more goals for the 13th time in 24 starts. The win moves his record to 12-8-4 with a 2.94 GAA and .902 save percentage.