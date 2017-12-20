Canadiens' Carey Price: Picks up homecoming win

Price allowed five goals, stopping 34 of 39 shots in Tuesday's 7-5 win over Vancouver.

There aren't many nights when Price can allow five goals and skate away with a win, but it was a wide-open affair at Rogers Arena with the Canadiens potting more goals Tuesday than they had in the previous four games combined. Montreal head coach Claude Julien implied to Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette that the defense in front of Price was more responsible for the five goals than the goalie. The British Columbia native improved to 9-2-2 for his career against the Canucks. Price, who made his 11th consecutive start Tuesday, is expected to run that streak to 12 on Friday against the Flames in Calgary.