Canadiens' Carey Price: Picks up homecoming win
Price allowed five goals, stopping 34 of 39 shots in Tuesday's 7-5 win over Vancouver.
There aren't many nights when Price can allow five goals and skate away with a win, but it was a wide-open affair at Rogers Arena with the Canadiens potting more goals Tuesday than they had in the previous four games combined. Montreal head coach Claude Julien implied to Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette that the defense in front of Price was more responsible for the five goals than the goalie. The British Columbia native improved to 9-2-2 for his career against the Canucks. Price, who made his 11th consecutive start Tuesday, is expected to run that streak to 12 on Friday against the Flames in Calgary.
More News
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Starting Tuesday in Vancouver•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Heavy work with no support in loss•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Between the pipes Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Back on form Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Will face off with New Jersey•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Sent to bench after allowing four goals•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...