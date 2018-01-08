Canadiens' Carey Price: Picks up victory Sunday
Price allowed two goals on 36 shots in a 5-2 victory over the Canucks on Sunday.
After getting out to a 2-0 lead, Price yielded the next two goals to bring the Canucks back into it, but from there, Price was much better, shutting the door for the victory. He broke his four-game losing streak Thursday and has stopped 78 of the last 81 shots (.963 save percentage) he's faced. It's obviously just two games, but after such a rough first half, owners will take any good signs from Price.
