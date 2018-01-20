Canadiens' Carey Price: Pitted against Bruins once again
Price will be Saturday's home starter against the Bruins, NHL.com reports.
This will be Price's third crack at solving the Bruins in a week's span. He pushed aside 29 of 32 shots for an overtime loss against them in Boston last Saturday, and then succumbed to the rivals in regulation on the road four days later, yielding three goals on 31 shots. Price has been out of sorts for most of the season -- he owns a 13-15-4 record, 2.96 GAA and .908 save percentage through 32 games -- so we're not confident that the third time will be a charm Saturday.
More News
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Makes 28 saves in Wednesday's loss•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Seeking revenge against B's•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Makes 19 saves in 5-4 loss•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Starting Monday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: In net Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Picks up victory Sunday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...