Canadiens' Carey Price: Placed on IR

Price (lower body) has been designated for injured reserve, with the move retroactive to Dec. 22.

At this point, fantasy owners of Price can only hope that the celebrated backstop will be fit to play in a New Year's Eve game against the Stars. The 31-year-old's absence has prompted an emergency call-up for Michael McNiven, who will work as the understudy to Antti Niemi.

