Canadiens' Carey Price: Plays full game
Price stopped 34 of 37 shots and played all of Montreal's 4-3 overtime win over Ottawa in Saturday's preseason finale.
Price made one gaffe late in the third period when he came far out of the net to play the puck and had his clearing pass intercepted, leading to a go-ahead goal for Ottawa. Other than that, he was on point after missing several days with a hand injury. His teammates picked up Price, scoring with an extra attacker in the final minute to send the game into overtime. Then Price atoned for his mistake in OT when he made a sterling save, thwarting Anthony Duclair's breakaway bid moments for Nick Suzuki settled matters. Price looks ready to guard the pipes Thursday when the regular season drops in Carolina.
