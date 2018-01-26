Canadiens' Carey Price: Plays terribly Thursday

Price was lit up for six goals on 29 shots in a 6-5 loss to visiting Carolina.

This was a back-and-forth affair all night, which was spoiled when Price allowed the game-winning goal just 10 seconds after Montreal had tied the game midway through the third period. Price has now alarmingly allowed 22 goals over his last six games and owns just 14 wins in 35 appearances this year, so owners still relying on the 30-year-old may want to explore other options, if possible, when play resumes next week after the All-Star Game.