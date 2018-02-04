Canadiens' Carey Price: Posts third straight strong performance
Price allowed one goal on 26 shots in a 4-1 victory over the Senators on Sunday.
It's been one of the poorest seasons of Price's career, but he has managed to string together three strong games. Price owns a .942 save percentage and a 1.70 GAA in the last three contests. This is his best three-game stretch since November, so it will be interesting to see if Price can build off of it moving forward.
