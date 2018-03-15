Canadiens' Carey Price: Practices, remains sidelined

Price (concussion) took part in practice Thursday, but he will not play in the evening's affair against the Penguins.

Coach Claude Julien mentioned it's just the first step in his recovery, suggesting he may still require some time before he's ready to retake the ice in game action. He should regain his spot when as the primary netminder when fully cleared for action, but the veteran netminder does not possess a declared timetable for return at this point.