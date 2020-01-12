Canadiens' Carey Price: Price definitely right Saturday
Price made 41 saves in a 2-1 overtime win over the Senators on Saturday.
Price had been slumping before Saturday and this performance showed he can still deliver outstanding results. Let's hope this performance is a stepping stone toward much better numbers in the second half.
