Canadiens' Carey Price: Primed for another elite year
Price made 40 saves in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Hurricanes on Thursday night.
He only allowed one goal in the shootout, but that was all it took. Price's production is elite and with Shea Weber finally with him for a whole season, he should be near the top of the NHL in goalie production.
More News
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Patrolling crease versus Carolina•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Plays full game•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Recovered from hand injury•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: No practice, no game Wednesday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Held out for precautionary reasons•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Tending home twine•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.