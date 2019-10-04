Play

Canadiens' Carey Price: Primed for another elite year

Price made 40 saves in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Hurricanes on Thursday night.

He only allowed one goal in the shootout, but that was all it took. Price's production is elite and with Shea Weber finally with him for a whole season, he should be near the top of the NHL in goalie production.

