Canadiens' Carey Price: Projected to start Saturday
Price is expected to start versus the Senators in Ottawa on Saturday, according to Chantal Machabee of RDS.
Price is 1-1-0 with a 3.58 GAA and .864 save percentage through three preseason games. If those ratios look shaky, well, it's because they are. While the preseason is all about ironing out the kinks, there's more scrutiny on Price after he labored through his worst season in the NHL last year, going 16-26-7 with a 3.11 GAA and .900 save percentage.
