Canadiens' Carey Price: Protecting crease against Hurricanes

Price will tend the twine for Thursday's matchup with Carolina.

Price has been downright awful of late, as he is 1-4-2 in his previous seven outings, including a 3.42 GAA and .879 save percentage. The netminder will likely face a heavy workload from the Canes, who are averaging 34.3 shot (fourth highest in the league). Montreal is already on the outside looking in for a playoff spot and unless Price can turn his game around, the team will be eliminated from playoff contention sooner rather than later.

