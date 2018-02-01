Canadiens' Carey Price: Protecting crease against Hurricanes
Price will tend the twine for Thursday's matchup with Carolina.
Price has been downright awful of late, as he is 1-4-2 in his previous seven outings, including a 3.42 GAA and .879 save percentage. The netminder will likely face a heavy workload from the Canes, who are averaging 34.3 shot (fourth highest in the league). Montreal is already on the outside looking in for a playoff spot and unless Price can turn his game around, the team will be eliminated from playoff contention sooner rather than later.
More News
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Continues losing ways•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Slated for road start Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Plays terribly Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: In the crease Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Records 20-save win against Avs•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Starting against Avalanche•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...