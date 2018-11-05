Canadiens' Carey Price: Protecting net against Rangers

Price will guard the crease for Tuesday's road tilt versus the Rangers.

Price will take night two of the Habs' back-to-back New York road trip, as Antti Niemi gets the Islanders on Monday. The 31-year-old Price is 5-3-2 with one shutout and a .907 save percentage in his first 10 outings of the year. The British Columbia native figures to see the majority of the starts, as Niemi will probably only see action when there is a back-to-back on the schedule.