Price will guard the crease for Sunday's Game 3 tilt with the Flyers, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Price was perfect in Game 2, turning aside all 30 shots in the shutout win. Between this series against the Flyers and the play-in round against the Penguins, he's recorded an outstanding .954 save percentage and 1.46 GAA.
