Canadiens' Carey Price: Puts in extra work

Price put in extra work prior to Wednesday's practice session, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Price could use the additional work after giving up five goals on 11 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Bruins. He has allowed 11 goals over the last 31 shots. Goalie coach Stéphane Waite had Price focus on his lateral movement, while also putting the goalie through workouts designed to keep his body tight when making saves. The Canadiens are expected to start Price on Thursday at home against New Jersey.