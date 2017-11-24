Canadiens' Carey Price: Ready to return Saturday
Price (lower body) will guard the cage in Saturday's home game against the Sabres, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Price has been sidelined for the Canadiens' last 10 games due to a lower-body injury, and his owners will hope his extended absence will lead to better play upon his return to action. The 30-year-old netminder has struggled this season, compiling an ugly 3-7-1 record while registering a 3.77 GAA and .877 save percentage in 11 appearances. However, it's quite possible those poor numbers can at least be partially attributed to Price's lingering injuries, so now that he's back to 100 percent, he could return to form. Now may be the perfect time for fantasy owners to target Price as a buy-low option.
