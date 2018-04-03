Canadiens' Carey Price: Receives starting nod Tuesday

Price will start in the home goal Tuesday against the Jets, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Price rediscovered his Vezina form in his last couple of outings, stopping all but two pucks in each while posting a 2.03 GAA. The 30-year-old netminder will likely be tested again Tuesday, squaring off against a Jets club that averaged exactly three goals per game in March while posting a plus-8 goal differential.