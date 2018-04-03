Canadiens' Carey Price: Receives starting nod Tuesday
Price will start in the home goal Tuesday against the Jets, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Price rediscovered his Vezina form in his last couple of outings, stopping all but two pucks in each while posting a 2.03 GAA. The 30-year-old netminder will likely be tested again Tuesday, squaring off against a Jets club that averaged exactly three goals per game in March while posting a plus-8 goal differential.
More News
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Suffers ill-fated loss to Devils•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Will see shots from Devils on Sunday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Declines invite to World Championship•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Snaps seven-game losing skid•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Tending twine Monday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Receives vote of confidence•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...