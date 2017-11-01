Canadiens' Carey Price: Receives Thursday's starting nod
Price will tend the twine for Thursday's contest in Minnesota.
No one could have predicted just how poor Price's statline would look after 10 games, showing a 3-6-1 record, 3.64 GAA, and .883 save percentage. What's even more alarming is that Price has allowed four or more goals on six occasions this season. It's unclear whether or not Price's struggles are a result of the Habs' struggles or if they are a causal factor, but either way, it may be best to steer clear of the 2015 Hart Trophy winner until he gets his game back on track.
More News
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Buckles but doesn't break in win•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Will assume home net Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Outdueled in another loss•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Guarding cage Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Stops 26 for first regulation win•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Occupying starter's net Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...