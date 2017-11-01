Canadiens' Carey Price: Receives Thursday's starting nod

Price will tend the twine for Thursday's contest in Minnesota.

No one could have predicted just how poor Price's statline would look after 10 games, showing a 3-6-1 record, 3.64 GAA, and .883 save percentage. What's even more alarming is that Price has allowed four or more goals on six occasions this season. It's unclear whether or not Price's struggles are a result of the Habs' struggles or if they are a causal factor, but either way, it may be best to steer clear of the 2015 Hart Trophy winner until he gets his game back on track.

