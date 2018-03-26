Canadiens' Carey Price: Receives vote of confidence
Coach Claude Julien retains confidence in Price after the goalie allowed 11 goals in two starts since returning from a concussion, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Julien acknowledged the six goals Price allowed in Saturday's loss to the Capitals was not a good night, but the coach also mentioned the defense in front of the goalie giving up too many slot chances. There's some validity to that, but we also see what we see: Price's GAA is above 3.00 for the first time in his career and he's flirting with a sub-.900 save percentage. Whatever the root cause, if Price is healthy, the Canadiens will do themselves no favors if they ride the hot hand of Antti Niemi, who is not expected back with the team in 2018-19.
