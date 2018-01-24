Canadiens' Carey Price: Records 20-save win against Avs
Price saved 20 of 22 shots during Tuesday's 4-2 win over Colorado.
Price entered with four consecutive losses and an underwhelming .880 save percentage and 3.43 GAA during the skid, so this was a strong bounce-back showing. It's also worth noting that Colorado entered with a 10-game winning streak. There's been a lot holding Price back this year, as he played through chronic fatigue early this season before sustaining a lower-body injury that cost him 10 games in November. Additionally, the Canadiens are struggling to generate sufficient offensive support. Considering his fantasy setup probably can't be any worse moving forward, it wouldn't be shocking if he showed modest improvement following the All-Star break.
