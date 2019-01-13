Canadiens' Carey Price: Records 44th career shutout
Price made 31 saves in a 3-0 win against the Avalanche on Saturday.
The Habs netminder now improves to 7-3-1 with two shutouts on Saturday nights this season, his star shining brightest on national television. The former league MVP had a tough go in November, but over the past few weeks has looked more like the elite goalie he once was. The Habs defense kept Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon in check, both finishing with just one shot each, but Price also had to make key stops down the stretch to preserve the win. Price is a must-start fantasy player again.
