Canadiens' Carey Price: Recovered from hand injury
Price (hand) is expected to start in net for Saturday's preseason finale against the Senators, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Price has recovered from the bruised left hand that kept him out of action for games and practices earlier this week, though the injury had always been considered minor. He took part in a full practice Friday, and coach Claude Julien confirmed after Saturday's morning skate that the plan is to start Price on Saturday night and have him play 60 minutes.
