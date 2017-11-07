Canadiens' Carey Price: Remains out Tuesday
Price (lower body) remains day-to-day heading into Tuesday night's game against Vegas, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Price is expected to miss a third straight game due to a lower-body injury that was initially described as "minor." Charlie Lindgren, fresh off his shut of the Blackhawks, is expected to start against the Golden Knights.
