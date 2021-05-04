Price (concussion) will resume practicing Tuesday, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Price, who has been out since April 19, will need time to regain his conditioning. The Canadiens want to see Price perform at some point over the final five regular-season games before the playoffs begin. With just one practice before back-to-back games Wednesday and Thursday, Price may not have enough practice time to regain conditioning by then. That leaves Saturday at Toronto, then two home games next week (Monday and Wednesday) against Edmonton.