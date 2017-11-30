Canadiens' Carey Price: Returning to crease Thursday
Price will tend the twine for Thursday's divisional clash in Detroit.
After a horrendous start to the season that saw him go 3-7-1 with a 3.77 GAA and .877 save percentage -- as well as missing 10 games with lower-body injury -- Price has been locked in as of late. Over his last three contests, Price went 3-0-0 and while stopping 100 out of the 102 shots he faced. The former Hart Trophy winner has a favorable matchup Thursday, as the Wings have lost five straight and sit 23rd in league goals per game average.
