Canadiens' Carey Price: Right back in there Sunday

Price will start at home Sunday against the Blue Jackets.

Every point is important for a Canadiens team that's on the outside looking in on the playoff picture, so they'll turn to Price for the second time in as many afternoons. He shut out the Panthers on Saturday to improve to 6-1-0 over his past seven starts and will need to come up with a similar effort to keep pace with Blue Jackets netminder Elvis Merzlikins, who comes into this one with a 9-2-0 record and .951 save percentage in his last 11 starts. Working in Price's favor is Columbus' meager offensive output -- the Blue Jackets rank 24th with just 2.67 goals per game.