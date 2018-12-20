Canadiens' Carey Price: Road loss tough to swallow

Price made 24 saves in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Price made several spectacular saves early in the game to keep the Habs from falling behind but it was his gaffe that led to Colorado's first goal, and while the second was not his fault, the Habs' netminder still must shoulder part of the blame for Wednesday's result. As tough a loss as this is for Price and Co., No. 31 is looking more and more like himself these days and that is a good sign for Price's owners. Next up is a date with the Coyotes on Thursday, a game Price will likely watch from the visitors' bench.