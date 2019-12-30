Canadiens' Carey Price: Rocked in second straight start
Price yielded six goals on 34 shots in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Panthers.
Price has allowed 11 goals in his last two starts and 20 goals over his last five. Sunday marked the sixth time in the last 16 appearances that Price has given up five or more goals in a game. He's now 16-13-3 with a 3.03 GAA and .901 save percentage, and fantasy owners should not be treating him as an automatic plug-and-play at the moment.
