Price will not play the next three games in Toronto as he recovers from a concussion.
As such, his first chance to return will come next week during a three-game set against visiting Edmonton, starting Monday. Price continues to skate solo in Montreal, but it's important to note there hasn't been a setback in his recovery, per Arpon Basu of The Athletic.
