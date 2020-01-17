Canadiens' Carey Price: Run of stellar play continues
Price was sensational again Thursday, making 40 saves in a 4-1 road win in Philadelphia.
A third win in a row has Price rolling after struggling to begin 2020. Montreal's main man between the pipes has had more success in road games this season, going 11-6-2 with a .920 save percentage and 2.71 GAA in 19 games away from home. At home in 2019-20, Price is 8-10-2 with an .896 save percentage and 2.92 GAA. He'll likely face Vegas on Saturday in what will be Montreal's final game before its bye week.
