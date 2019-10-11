Canadiens' Carey Price: Runs into trouble against Wings
Price set aside 30 of 33 shots in Thursday's 4-2 home loss to the Red Wings.
Price played well in this contest, but credit the Red Wings for crashing the crease and generating Grade-A scoring chances against one of the league's top goaltenders. This was the first regulation loss of the season for Price, who's started three of the first four games for the Habs.
