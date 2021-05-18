Price (concussion) stopped 13 of 15 shots over two periods for AHL Laval on Monday, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Price, who hadn't played a game since April 19 due to a concussion, was loaned to Laval for a conditioning stint designed to prepare the goalie for the start of the playoffs Thursday in Toronto. He was scheduled to play the first 30 minutes but decided to finish out the second period after facing just 11 shots. After looking sharp in practice, Price got off to a shaky start, giving up two goals on four shots over the first 4:11 of the first period.