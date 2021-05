Price made 41 saves on 43 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Maple Leafs in Game 6.

Price couldn't fend off the Maple Leafs' comeback in the third period, but he kept them off the scoresheet in overtime. Jesperi Kotkaniemi then capitalized on a turnover to give the Canadiens a win, forcing a Game 7 on Monday. Price has given up 15 goals on 203 shots for a .926 save percentage in five playoff contests. He'll likely get the nod Monday in a winner-take-all situation.