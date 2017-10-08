Canadiens' Carey Price: Says he's starting Sunday

Price, who was pulled from Saturday's start after one period, said he'll be in goal Sunday against the Rangers, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

We need to await the team's confirmation as to which goalie will start Sunday's game in New York, but it's perfectly natural to assume it will be Price. Al Montoya, who was the presumed starter Sunday, filled in for Price to start the second period in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Capitals. Price allowed four of those goals on 14 shots, but should be well rested after watching the final 40 minutes from the bench.