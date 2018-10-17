Canadiens' Carey Price: Scheduled to start Wednesday

Price (flu) will start Wednesday's game against the Blues, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Price was scratched last Saturday due to the flu and was on the bench for Monday's game against Detroit. Healthy again, Price will be back between the pipes against St. Louis, which averages 3.0 goals per game, tied for 17th in the NHL.

More News
Our Latest Stories