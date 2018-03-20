Canadiens' Carey Price: Scheduled to start Wednesday

Price will patrol the crease Wednesday evening versus host Pittsburgh, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Price was cleared to return from a concussion Monday against the Panthers, only to watch Antti Niemi take the loss upon pushing aside 38 of 40 shots at home. It's been a rough season for Price, as he'll enter this next contest with a 15-22-6 record, 2.98 GAA and .904 save percentage through 42 starts and 43 total appearances. The silver lining is that Price must be close to full strength from a health standpoint given that the Habs -- who have no chance of making the playoffs -- would have very little incentive to rush him back against a dangerous Penguins team pretty close to claiming a spot in the postseason.