Price made 28 saves Saturday in a 7-1 win over the Jets.

Oh, that shutout was in sight, but Mathieu Perreault scored on the power play at 11:16 of the third. Price has won two straight and allowed just a single goal in each. Perhaps the firing of his goalie coach last week lit a fire under the star. Whatever it is, the window to get Price in a buy-low situation is quickly closing.