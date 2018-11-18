Canadiens' Carey Price: Second-straight strong outing

Price made 36 saves Saturday in a 3-2 victory over the Canucks.

Price has now recorded two straight wins and stopped 79 of 83 shots in those wins. What a welcome relief for his owners. Price had suffered through five sub-.889 save percentage games prior to these two games. Wait one more game to make sure this streak really is a rebound and then see if you can get him below value in trade. The rise in Price's game might as well come on your roster.