Canadiens' Carey Price: Second-straight strong outing
Price made 36 saves Saturday in a 3-2 victory over the Canucks.
Price has now recorded two straight wins and stopped 79 of 83 shots in those wins. What a welcome relief for his owners. Price had suffered through five sub-.889 save percentage games prior to these two games. Wait one more game to make sure this streak really is a rebound and then see if you can get him below value in trade. The rise in Price's game might as well come on your roster.
