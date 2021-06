Price stopped 37 of 39 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 6.

Price was kept busier in Game 6 than he had been in either of the last two contests, but he still put in a good effort. The 33-year-old allowed 13 goals on 193 shots for a .933 save percentage in the six-game series. He's gotten the Canadiens this far -- expect Price to be in goal for Monday's Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals against the winner of the Lightning/Islanders series.