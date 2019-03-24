Canadiens' Carey Price: Seeking fourth straight win Sunday

Price will guard the net in Sunday's game against the visiting Hurricanes.

Before this three-game winning streak, Price went 3-4-0 to start March, allowing 20 goals while posting a 2.90 GAA and .896 save percentage. During this win streak, the Canadian has given up five goals -- four of them came in his most recent victory over Buffalo on Saturday -- while boasting a 1.67 GAA and .943 save percentage. Price will take on a Carolina offense that's averaging 2.89 goals per game on the road this season, good for 13th-best in the league.