Canadiens' Carey Price: Seeking ninth straight win

Price will defend the home net Saturday against the Maple Leafs, Sean Farrell of NHL.com reports.

Canadiens coach Claude Julien wouldn't dare give Antti Niemi the starting nod with Price on an active eight-game winning streak. Price already has seven more wins than he did in 2017-18, reaching that total in eight fewer appearances. He will now clash with a Toronto team that is 16-6-2 on the road this season.