Canadiens' Carey Price: Seeking ninth straight win
Price will defend the home net Saturday against the Maple Leafs, Sean Farrell of NHL.com reports.
Canadiens coach Claude Julien wouldn't dare give Antti Niemi the starting nod with Price on an active eight-game winning streak. Price already has seven more wins than he did in 2017-18, reaching that total in eight fewer appearances. He will now clash with a Toronto team that is 16-6-2 on the road this season.
More News
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Seventh straight win•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Between pipes against Winnipeg•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Adds to Ducks' misery with win•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Gets starting nod against Ducks•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Allows three goals in win•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Between pipes Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...