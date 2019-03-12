Canadiens' Carey Price: Seeking record-setting win
Price will guard the cage in Tuesday's home game against the Red Wings, NHL.com's Sean Farrell reports.
Price was terrible in his last start Friday against Anaheim, surrendering eight goals on 29 shots en route to an ugly 8-2 loss. The 21-year-old backstop will look to bounce back, secure his 29th victory of the season and set the Canadiens wins record in a favorable home matchup with a Detroit team that's gone 1-7-2 in its last 10 contests.
