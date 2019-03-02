Canadiens' Carey Price: Seeking record-tying win

Price will patrol the crease in Saturday's home game against the Penguins, NHL.com's Sean Farrell reports.

Price has been razor sharp recently, picking up back-to-back road victories over the Red Wings and Rangers while posting a fantastic 1.50 GAA and .949 save percentage over that span. The 31-year-old netminder will look to pick up his 314th career victory and tie the record for wins by a Canadiens goaltender in a home matchup with a Pittsburgh team that's averaging 3.42 goals per game on the road this campaign, fifth in the NHL.