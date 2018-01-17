Canadiens' Carey Price: Seeking revenge against B's
Price will tend twine against host Boston on Wednesday, NHL.com reports.
Price will look to avenge his overtime loss to the B's from Saturday, when he yielded three goals on 32 shots at home. The 2016 World Cup of Hockey gold medalist is still operating with a save percentage that's near a career low at .908, and Price's fantasy owners have been let down by the fact that he's only pitched one shutout this campaign. You likely wouldn't want to sit a guy like Price in season-long leagues, but there have been far better daily options, such as Tuukka Rask (15-8-4, .919 save percentage), who's expected to counter the Canadian backstop in the upcoming contest.
