Canadiens' Carey Price: Seeking season sweep against CLM

Price will defend the road net from the Blue Jackets on Thursday, Jean-Francois Chaumont of Le Journal de Montreal reports.

Price has been quite reliable in March, as he's crafted seven wins to complement a 2.35 GAA and .921 save percentage over 12 games. He's dominated Columbus with 65 saves on 68 shots combined over a pair of victories against the Metropolitan Division foe -- one at home and the other on the road.