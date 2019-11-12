Canadiens' Carey Price: Seeking second straight win

Price is listed as a player to watch in Sean Farrell's NHL.com game preview, indicating he'll get the start in goal in Tuesday's home matchup with Columbus.

Price was pretty sharp in his last start Saturday against L.A., stopping 31 of 33 shots en route to a 3-2 victory. The veteran backstop will attempt to pick up his ninth win of the season in a home matchup with a Blue Jackets team that's averaging 2.88 goals per game on the road this campaign, 12th in the NHL.