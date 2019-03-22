Canadiens' Carey Price: Seeking third straight win Saturday
Price will start between the pipes in Saturday's matchup with the visiting Sabres, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.
Price is coming fresh off a 28-save shutout against the Islanders on Thursday. In his last five games, the Canadian went 3-2-0, allowed just six goals and posted a 1.21 GAA and .958 save percentage. Price will face a lackluster Buffalo offense that has averaged 2.00 goals per game through 10 games in March, good for 27th-best in the league.
