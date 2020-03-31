Canadiens' Carey Price: Selected best goalie in NHLPA poll

Price was voted the best goalie in the NHLPA player poll.

Price was overwhelmingly selected by his peers as the best goalie with 41.55 percent of the vote. The next closest player was Andrei Vasilevskiy at 17.09 percent. With 11 games left in the regular season, the 32-year-old Price would have almost certainly reached the 30-win mark for the sixth time in his career. Depending on how the league formats a playoff scenario, the British Columbia native may need to be ready to play again this year.